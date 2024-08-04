Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek – Interstate Circle is closed at the bridge over Eight Mile Creek through mid-2025 as crews replace the Eight Mile Creek bridge. Signage is in place to direct drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) – I-10, between U.S. 29 and I-110, has been reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is also closed. Drivers on U.S. 29 northbound are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. These closures allow crews to perform shoulder and bridge work to widen the interstate.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts while crews place concrete barrier wall: Inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Monday, Aug. 5 through Thursday, Aug. 8 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts while crews place concrete barrier wall:

Inside lane closures on Nine Mile Road between the I-10 ramps, Monday, Aug. 5 through Thursday, Aug. 8 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.



U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) has been shifted to the southbound travel lanes, between Rudolph Street and Green Street. One travel lane in each direction remains open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes. The traffic shift is expected to remain in place through the summer. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

C.R. 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through late 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

U.S. 29 (North Palafox Street) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to State Road (S.R.) 296 (Brent Lane) – Drivers may encounter daytime outside lane closures on North Palafox Street at the intersection of Leonard Street/Cross Street and at the intersection of Fairfield Drive, Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 9. Crews will be working on traffic signals. Law enforcement personnel will be available to safely direct traffic through the work zone

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 89 Resurfacing, from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, Aug. 5 through Friday, Aug. 9 as crews perform paving and sodding operations.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Aug. 4, through Friday, Aug. 9, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Beginning 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 motorists traveling westbound along U.S. 98 will encounter a new traffic configuration from east of College Parkway to Ramblewood Drive as lanes will be shifted north. Additionally, motorists traveling eastbound along U.S. 98 will encounter a new traffic configuration from the beginning of the project to Villa Woods Circle as lanes will be shifted south. These traffic patterns are required for crews to perform necessary roadway widening operations in the median.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

