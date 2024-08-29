Heat And Scattered Storms Expected Today

The heat will continue in this week, with temperatures soaring into the 90s and heat index values approaching 105. There is a 50-50 chance of rain today.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Labor Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.