Heat And Scattered Storms Expected Today
August 29, 2024
The heat will continue in this week, with temperatures soaring into the 90s and heat index values approaching 105. There is a 50-50 chance of rain today.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Labor Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Comments