Going Shopping? Here Are The 2024 Escambia County School Supply Lists

The Escambia County Public School on Friday released this year’s school supply list for elementary schools in the county.

Middle and high school students are typically informed of needed supplies during the first week of school or at orientations. However, we have middle school lists for Ernest Ward and Ransom below.

A master supply list for all Escambia County Public School elementary schools is below. Also below, there is separate list for Byrneville Elementary School, which is a charter school and has different items listed.

For any specific questions about your school’s supply lists, contact the school. It’s also a good idea to check the school’s website and/or their social media pages for any deviations from the master list.