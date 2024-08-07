Friday Night: Meet The Chiefs; Tate Crimson And Gray Football & Fish Fry

August 7, 2024

High school football is returning, with special events this Friday night at both Northview at Tate high schools.

Tate High School

It’s good food, good friends and good football with the Tate Aggies Crimson and Gray game and fish fry is this Friday at 6:30 p.m.

It’s $15 for a fish plate with all the fixing and admission; $10 for a fish plate only, $7 for admission with no fish plate, or $3 for a student entrance only ticket.

Tickets can be purchased through EventBrite for this event only by clicking here. Regular season game tickets will once again be sold on GoFan.

Northview High School

The annual Northview High School will be at 6 p.m. Friday in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium. It’s free admission to meet the Northview Chiefs football players, coaches, cheerleaders, and band. Local youth football players and cheerleaders will also be introduced.

Admission is free.

