Escambia County Animal Welfare Offers Free Pet Adoptions

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is making it easier than ever to bring a furry friend home. From now until September 7, adoption fees for all dogs and cats one year or older will be waived.

Puppies will be available for $50, and kittens can be adopted for just $25. An $11 licensing fee will apply to all adoptions for Escambia County residents.

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 West Fairfield Drive. The shelter is open Monday-Friday from 12-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The shelter will be closed on Monday, September 2, for Labor Day.

For more information, call (850) 595-3075.

Drake is a 1 year, 5 month old neutered male mixed breed dog that has been at the Escambia shelter since Jul 18, 2024. Flame is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair cat that has been in the shelter since August 16.

Both were available for adoption as of the close of business Friday.

