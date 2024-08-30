Elaine McKinley

Elaine McKinley, 67, of Atmore, passed away on August 14, 2024, in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born on February 21, 1957, to the Late Reuben F. McKinley and Lois Overstreet Morris. She was a member of First Assembly of God church in Atmore, AL and her life was a testament to the power of her faith and her dedication to serving the Lord and others.

Elaine graduated from Escambia County High School in 1975 and began her career as a nurse. She cared for countless patients actively listening to their plight, providing a gentle touch, and an unwavering commitment to their well-being. Her natural ability to offer comfort facilitated healing and made her a cherished figure within her community.

Elaine later shifted her focus to education with the same compassion and attention to detail she brought to her nursing career, continuing a legacy of helping others. As an educator, she inspired young minds, dedicating herself to the growth and development of her students. She became a beloved mentor and guide in the classroom. Following her career in education, Elaine maintained a heart of service, and volunteered her time to serve as the Chaplain to Veterans and families at Billie Glenn Rushing American Legion Post 90, Atmore, AL.

Elaine was preceded in death by her father Reuben F. McKinley of Perdido, AL., Mother Lois Overstreet Morris of Atmore, AL, sister Rita Fay James of Atmore, AL., and brother Steve Morris of Atmore, AL.

Elaine is survived by her son, Matthew McGill, his wife Danielle, her grandson Levi, and granddaughter Chloe; all of whom she cherished deeply and were her pride and joy. She is further survived by her sister Patti McKinley Prater of Atmore, AL, sister-in-law Kristina (Steve) Morris of Atmore, AL, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elaine’s nurturing spirit shone brightly in her professions and her passions, and her impact will be felt for generations to come. A celebration of her life will be held at Atmore First Assembly of God on October 6 th , 2024, at 2:00pm. The family has established a St. Jude’s memorial fund in her name and requests donations in lieu of flowers.