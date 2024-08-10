ECAT Awarded $21 Million Grant For Electric Bus, Charging Station Project

Escambia County Area Transit was recently awarded a $21 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration for 21 electric bus, charging stations, and workforce training focused on boosting transportation reliability and improving air quality.

The grant will bring nine 35-foot electric buses and four electric cutaways to ECAT to replace existing diesel-fueled 2006 and 2007-model buses.

ECAT said expanding the fleet to include all-electric transit vehicles will help provide safer and more reliable operations, lower energy and maintenance costs, and reduced dependence on fossil fuels. Through the grant, ECAT employees will also receive workforce training to accurately and efficiently operate, charge, and repair electric buses. The new buses are expected to join ECAT’s fleet by 2026.

“I’m thrilled to introduce electric buses to ECAT’s fleet and enter a new phase of public transportation for Escambia County,” Mass Transit Director Rodriques Kimbrough said. “Receiving this grant reflects ECAT’s commitment to transportation excellence in our community. I’m very proud of our staff for their diligent efforts to secure the grant and keep ECAT moving forward.”