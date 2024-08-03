Dance Classes To Be Offered This Fall At Ashton Brosnaham; Registration Is Tuesday

Registration will be held Tuesday for dance classes that will be offered at Ashton Brosnaham Park off 10 Mile Road beginning August 12.

Heather Leonard’s Danceworks, which has offered classes in the Century and Byrneville areas since 1994, will hold the classes in the multipurpose building at the park.

The classes will include ballet, tap and jazz for ages two and up.

A 13-week session will be held from September 3 through December 17.

Registration will be held at Ashton Brosnaham from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6

For more information, click or tap here (pdf).