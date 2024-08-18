Century Reschedules Tuesday Meetings Because They Can’t Use Town Hall

August 18, 2024

The Town of Century has rescheduled a Tuesday meeting and two workshops because they won’t have access to use their council chambers.

The council normally meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month.

The town had a budget workshop, a bill list review and a regular council meeting set for Tuesday, but that’s primary election day. The town hall is a polling place, with voting taking place in the room used by the town council.

The budget workshop has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 21 at 5:30 p.m.  A bill list review will take place 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, with a council meeting follow about 7 p.m.

When council meetings were scheduled in early 2024 for the remainder of the year, date adjustments were made for the presidential preference primaries on March 19 and the general election on November 5, but not adjustment was made for the August 20 primary.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 