Century Reschedules Tuesday Meetings Because They Can’t Use Town Hall

The Town of Century has rescheduled a Tuesday meeting and two workshops because they won’t have access to use their council chambers.

The council normally meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month.

The town had a budget workshop, a bill list review and a regular council meeting set for Tuesday, but that’s primary election day. The town hall is a polling place, with voting taking place in the room used by the town council.

The budget workshop has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 21 at 5:30 p.m. A bill list review will take place 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, with a council meeting follow about 7 p.m.

When council meetings were scheduled in early 2024 for the remainder of the year, date adjustments were made for the presidential preference primaries on March 19 and the general election on November 5, but not adjustment was made for the August 20 primary.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.