Century Remains Under Boil Water Advisory; Mayor Hopes It’s Lifted Soon

The entire town of Century remains under a boil water notice that was issued Sunday morning, but Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. hopes that precautionary advisory will be lifted today or at worst on Friday.

A significant portion of the town of Century was without water for most of Sunday following water main break about 4:30 a.m. in front of Bondurant Ace Hardware at 8511 North Century Boulevard. An automated system notified the mayor by 5:30 p.m. and crers were at work by 6 a.m. They worked until about 9:45 p.m. to complete repairs.

Gomez said Wednesday night the town replaced several feet of a large 6-inch pipe that broke as the result of what he called an Act of God.

“We did the boil water notice out of precaution to make sure nobody got sick or had any kind of contamination in their water,” he said.

For more photos, click to enlarge.

The town is awaiting the results of bacteriological testing to give the all clear and lift the advisory. In the meantime, the the town advises that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be brought to a rolling boil for at least a minute, or that bottled water be used.

“Use your bes water before boiling water,” Gomez said.

As soon as the town notified NorthEsambia.com that the boil water notice is lifted, we will update this story.

Due to the water main break, the Whataburger restaurant on North Century Boulevard closed Sunday. It has since reopened.

Two Town of Century employees were injured, one of them seriously, during the repair process when the hole in which they were working at least partially collapsed.

Pictured: Repairs to a broken water main Sunday afternoon on North Century Boulevard. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.