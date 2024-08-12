Cantonment Woman Charged With Bat Battery Of Man Living In Her Shed

A Cantonment woman was charged with battery of a man living her her she using a bat.

Shanna Delores Perdue, 41, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he was sitting outside with his girlfriend when Perdue walked up holding an aluminum bat and asked for cigarette that he gave her. Deputies said he stated that she asked for another cigarette, and she became upset.

According to an arrest report, Perdue started swinging the bat, and the victim raised his arm in attempt to avoid being hit in the head. The victim said he was hit on his left arm and fingers. The deputy noted in the report that the victim’s arm was bleeding with bruises and a minor abrasion.

The victim’s girlfriend corroborated his statements, the report states.

Perdue told the deputy that the victim and his girlfriend were living in a shed behind her trailer and taking advantage of her by refusing to pay for rent or the electricity they were using, the report states.

She was released from jail on a $1,000 bond.