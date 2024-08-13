Briella Lee Bailey

Infant, of Poarch, Alabama was born on May 20, 2024 at Spring Hill Medical Center, and entered her heavenly home on August 7, 2024. Briella was her Mother’s world, her Daddy’s girl, and her Brother’s “Brinnifer”. She had a contagious smile that would light up the room. She brought so much love and happiness to all knew her and truly was a gift sent from above.

Briella is proceeded in death by grandparents Junior Bailey, Marshall Boatwright and Verlie-McGhee Bailey. Uncle Joseph Bailey; Aunt Faith Bailey; special cousins Denver Shuttlesworth, Jake Bailey and Joey McGhee; special friend Hannah Martin.

Briella is survived by parents Brianna Bailey and James Peoples; brother Zayden Bailey; grandparents Larry (Poppy) and Robin (Ra-Ra) Bailey, Timmy (Paw Paw) and Jessica (Mi-Mi) Bailey, Donna (Nanny) Bailey, Faye (Grandma) Boatwright. The best Aunt Chloe Bailey. Bonus grandparents Larry Paul and Stephanie Kendrick, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A special thanks to Atmore Community Hospital and staff, Atmore Medstar, Atmore Police Department, Poarch Creek Indians Fire and Police Department, Sandy Hollinger, Taya Stanley, Haley Hornady, Emily Parker, Makayla Bailey, Trista Barlow, Lauren Stacey, Leslie Ball, Makayla Parker, Gabby McGhee, Francheska Southard, ABC&123 Learning Center and many others.

Funeral service will be held Friday, August 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM at McCullough Christian Center with Pastor, Cornelius Phillips officiating.

Burial will follow at New Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 15, 2024 from 6:00 PM until service time Friday, August 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM at McCullough Christian Center.

Pallbearers will be Corey Bailey and Joseph Parker.

Honorary pallbearers will be Brayden Bailey, Chad Odom, Denver Shuttlesworth, Jeremy McGhee, Joey Barber, Larry Paul, Patrick Stanley, and Randy Fretwell, Jr.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements

