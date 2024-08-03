Band Camp Tradition: Tate High Showband Preps For The Upcoming Season (With Gallery)

The Tate High School Showband of the South wrapped up two weeks of band camp, and annual tradition, this week.

The last week was four grueling 12-hour days, with nearly 200 band members working on this year’s new show — Working 9 to 5.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Band camp is where members learn community and teamwork, start with the basics before sharpening their skills, and get ready for the upcoming season. They practice the halftime show and the pep music that will set the tone for those upcoming Friday night lights.

NorthEscambia.com joined the band for the last hour or so of Thursday’s final band camp day, outside on the hot asphalt.

It was all about timing, precision, music, memorization, marching coordinates, and just coming together as a team. And water breaks. Frequent water breaks due to the Florida heat. With a long legacy and 50 years of straight superior ratings, band camp is a tradition for the Showband.

Tate High School was founded in 1878, and the band was formed in the early 1940 and suspended in 1944 due to World War I. The band was back by 1947. The long history of the Tate band includes performances in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (twice), the Orange Bowl Parade in Miami, the Cherry Blossom Parade in Washington, Fiesta Bowl Parade in Arizona, Tournament of Roses Parade and special performances at Pearl Harbor and in Ireland, along with many others.

Each day of band camp included a mix of indoor rehearsals with sections and practices with the entire band, and time on the hot asphalt just outside Pete Gindl Stadium. And did we mention the July summer heat and water breaks?

Director of Bands Ronald Gray, in his first year at Tate, said the heat has been one of the Showband’s biggest battles this year. Otherwise, he said the band was ready for the upcoming football and marching season. They will kick things off with full band rehearsals next week and a showcase for parents Thursday evening, August 8.

“They are ready,” Gray said. “We are going have great season.”

Pictured: The Tate High School Showband of the South rehearses on the last day of band camp 2021 on August 1, 2024. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



