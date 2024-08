Back To School Bash Saturday At Molino Library

The Molino Branch of the West Florida Libraries will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday.

The event will be held from noon until 2 p.m. with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) themed activities, a petty zoo, carnival themed games. and exhibitors.

The Molino Library is located at the Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A in Molino.