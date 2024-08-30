$90 Million Proposed For Indoor Sports Facility At Ashton Brosnaham Park And Bay Center Upgrades

An indoor sports facility costing up to $60 million could be coming to Escambia County’s Ashton Brosnaham Park, and the Pensacola Bay Center could see a $30 million upgrade funding with tourism tax dollars.

Those ideas were pitched to the Tourist Development Council Thursday afternoon, but dcisive action was not taken on either item.

Ashton Brosnaham Indoor Sports Facility

A proposal for an indoor sports facility at the county-owned Ashton Brosnaham Park calls for a building that’s 100,000 square foot, including 73,000 square feet of open floor space that would be large enough to host eight basketball courts that could be converted into 16 volleyball courts with support space, or it could be used as large exhibition hall for other types of events.

Other key takeaways on the proposed facility:

14 acres of the park is flat, open, undeveloped and already zone for recreation

700+ paved parking spaces in the current design

Primary support for hardwood sports and related events

Open common areas would include meeting spaces, viewing areas, vendor space, concessions, retail space

Second floor walking track and viewing area

Open to the public for recreation, will also host tournaments and events

Collaboration with Escambia County Public Schools on access and utilization

Community use of facility on non-tournament dates

Projected operating deficit offset by ~$37 million in economic impact per year

Projected new tax revenues of ~$2.7 million per year

Total project cost range: $48 – $61 million

“It’s a tried and proven location; it doesn’t get any better than the SEC,” Escambia County Parks and Recreation Director Michael Rhodes said The Park has hosted the 2024 SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament and will host it again this year on November 3-10. “We are willing to grow that, and we want to grow that and make that (Ashton Brosnaham Park) the true sports destination in Escambia County. Which we feel it’s already one its way.”

Rhodes said the school district has expressed a willingness to provide property for second roadway into the facility that would also benefit current soccer programs that have 700-800 youth players annually.

“It’s in a growing area in our community,” Rhodes added as he touted Ashton Brosnaham of 10 Mile Road as the perfect location. “This project can be a win-win for everybody…and this is something that will stand the test of time.”

A feasibility study funded by Pensacola Sports came in at 155 pages, but TDC members only saw a 12-page presentation Thursday.

Pensacola Bay Center

A plan to spend $43 million, with $30 million coming from a bond issue by the TDT, was also presented.

The upgrades would modernize the aging facility and add more seating for events like concerts.

What’s next?

TDC member Jim Reeves made motion to approve a $90 million bond issue for the sports facility and Bay Center, but no vote was taken. A substitute motion by council members Mitesh Patel called for special meeting on both proposals.

The Escambia County Tourist Development Council makes recommendations for final decisions by the Board of County Commissioners.

