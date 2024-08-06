ECSO Deputy Fired After Arrest On Child Neglect, Abuse Charges

An Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was fired after he was arrested on child cruelty charges.

Christopher George Turney, 40, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor – parent fail to require school attendance, according to records at the Escambia County Jail.

His arrest report was not released Monday.

The ECSO said Monday that Turney, who had been a deputy for just over two years, was fired following the arrest.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $17,000 bond.

Turney’s mugshot was exempt from release under Florida law (F.S.S. 119.071).