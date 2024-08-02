intent movement

The Intent Movement is coming to Atmore Sunday night with a night that includes a concert by Christian music’s Sidewalk Prophets, which has had thee major studio albums, five No. 1 hits and eight top 5 songs.

General admission is just $5 or a VIP package for $25 with preferred floor seating. Cash, Venmo and Cash App will be accepted at the gate. The event will take place at the Porach Cultural Arena at 6477 Jack Springs Road. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event starts at 7 p.m.

Worship leaders will be the Chapels and guest speakers will be Josh Davis and Courtney McBride.

The Intent Movement started about six or seven months ago in the minds of Davis, who is the youth and childrens pastor at Atmore First Assembly, and McBridge, who is the principal at Flomaton Elementary School.

“We kind of came together and we had the same vision,” Davis said. Davis had been in El Salvador on a missing tip, and his 13-year old suffered a brain injury back home. He’s 14 now and fully recovered.

“I had to trust God because his brain was swelling and we were getting really close to having a craniotomy. God healed him, three months later, I returned to El Salvador and had my son with me.”

“But since that time, I decided that I’m no longer going to allow the enemy just to throw all the licks while I”m going to be on the defense. I’m going to be on the offense too.”

The event was planned as students, teachers and families prepare for back to school.

“It’s a chance to renew, refresh that strength that comes from the Lord” Morgan Hiebert, event organizer, said. “A chance to trust the Lord, and know that He as given is something incredible.”

“I think people right now; I think they’re hurting, they’re hurting and oh there’s people that that have a lot of things that they keep with inside,” Davis said. “They keep it inside of them, and I want to expose the enemy. And I want them to, to leave here feeling refreshed and not not leave here feeling condemned. But feeling that there is a God that sent his son Jesus to die for them, and He loves them. And He’s not upset with them, and nothing, nothing can separate them from God’s love. All He asks is that we live for him and do our best.”

“I feel like this event is going to be significant,” Davis added.

Coming up Sunday on NorthEscambia.com, we will have a one-on-one interview with singer and songwriter David Frey, frontman of the Sidewalk Prophets.