Ascend Cares, Community Members Lend A Hand With 10,000 Pound Cantonment Food Giveaway

Community members and volunteers from Ascend Cares assisted the Cantonment Improvement Committee with a 10,000 pound good giveaway this week in Cantonment.

A smaller food distribution is held every Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Carver Park at 208 Webb Street. A larger 10,000 pound food giveaway is typically held on the third Tuesday of the month.

There is a maximum of three people per vehicle that can receive a box, and each person must have their ID. People should line up their vehicles, single file on Webb Street facing north; food is loaded into vehicles.

