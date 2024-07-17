Woman Arrested In Kentucky For Fatal 2023 Escambia County Hit And Run

An Escambia County woman was arrested in Kentucky Tuesday afternoon for a 2023 hit and run crash on Sorrento Road that killed a 61-year old Navy veteran.

Jessica Elizabeth Hendrickson, age 41 of Pensacola, was arrested during a traffic stop in Kentucky.

“While traveling southbound on US 41 in Kentucky, a tag alert was issued to law enforcement in the area matching the description of Hendrickson’s boyfriend’s vehicle (she is known to frequent use or be in). Local law enforcement were in the general area and were able to conduct a traffic stop and ultimately arrest Hendrickson,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Jason King said.

On June 10, 2023, Hendrickson was the driver of the vehicle which struck the 61-year-old cyclist from the rear on Sorrento Road, propelling both the bicycle and rider to the south shoulder. Hendrickson then fled the scene, according to FHP.

Family has identified the victim as retired Navy Master Chief Jeff Nichols, 61.

FHP has not specified the exact charged Henrickson will face once she is extradited back to Florida.

Pictured: Jessica Elizabeth Hendrickson pictured in a September 2020 mugshot from Escambia County after a misdemeanor arrest.