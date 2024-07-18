Willie Lucille Robbins

Willie Lucille Robbins, age 89, of Bratt, FL, went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2024. She was born to Willie Wayne and Ruby Hall. Lucille was a graduate of Ernest Ward High School in 1953. She was a devoted wife to her husband Alton and a loving mother to her son Matt. Furthermore, she was a beloved grandmother and great-grandmother.

Lucille had the heart of a traveler. Even from a young age, she loved to explore new places, creating memories that would last her a lifetime. One place in particular that she explored frequently, was the Smoky Mountains. Enjoying the mountains with her friends and family, was no doubt an activity she cherished.

Lucille was a simple woman who found comfort and joy in the morning coffee and talks she shared with her sister-in-law, Glennie Robbins. She was also an advent storyteller and had the most interesting stories that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren prided themselves in hearing. Moreover, she was able to make a signature gumbo that was swoon-worthy.

Mrs. Robbins was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, James Alton Robbins.

Mrs. Robbins is survived by her son Matt (Margo) Robbins of Bratt, FL; two grandchildren, Harmony (Mike) Ramsey of Grand Bay, Al, and Sheldon (Kelly) Robbins of Bratt, FL; four great-grandchildren, Logan Bell, and Mackenzie Bell, Madison Robbins, and Maddox Robbins, plus a host of other beloved relatives.

Lucille was an incredible woman, a woman with drive, and a woman with kindness. While her death is and will be mourned, her family knows that she is now with the Lord, her parents, and her husband, comfortably watching over them. She will be missed dearly.

The family would also like to thank Linda Nelson Lee, Lucille’s cousin, for all her support and help during these past few months.

Graveside and burial service will be held Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at Godwin Cemetery with Rev. Ronald Hall officiating.

Visitation and viewing will be held at Petty Funeral Home in Atmore, AL on July 21th at 1-2 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Michael Ramsey, Logan Bell, Greg Robbins, Barney Cash, Aaron Hall, and Aaron Killam.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.