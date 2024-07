Vehicle Fire Slows Highway 29 Near Molino

A vehicle fire slowed traffic on Highway 29 near Molino Wednesday morning.

The Chevrolet Trailblazer fire was reported just before 10 a.m.

The SUV was parked on the shoulder of Highway 29 near Highway 196. The vehicle was a total loss.

The Cantonment and Molino Stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the fire.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.