These Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Scenic Highway (U.S. 90) Resurfacing, from south of Interstate 10 (I-10) to south of Hyde Park Road – Scenic Highway is closed just north of Manolete Street through Thursday, Aug. 1 as crews reconstruct a portion of the roadway. Signage is in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Langley Avenue, Spanish Trail and Summit Boulevard.

Scenic Highway is closed just north of Manolete Street through Thursday, Aug. 1 as crews reconstruct a portion of the roadway. Signage is in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Langley Avenue, Spanish Trail and Summit Boulevard. Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek – Interstate Circle is closed at the bridge over Eight Mile Creek through mid-2025 as crews replace the Eight Mile Creek bridge. Signage is in place to direct drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on I-10 near the U.S. 29 interchange Monday, July 22 through Thursday, July 25 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Crews will be placing concrete barrier wall.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts as crews perform paving operations, barrier wall installation and bridge demolition activities:

Inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Monday, July 22 through Thursday, July 25 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.



Inside lane closures on Nine Mile Road between the I-10 ramps, Monday, July 22 through Thursday, July 25, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.



U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) will be shifted to the southbound travel lanes, between Rudolph Street and Green Street, beginning Thursday, July 25. One travel lane in each direction will be open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes. The traffic shift is expected to remain in place through the summer. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

Traffic on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) will be shifted to the southbound travel lanes, between Rudolph Street and Green Street, beginning Thursday, July 25. One travel lane in each direction will be open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes. The traffic shift is expected to remain in place through the summer. Signage is in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. County Road (C.R.) 4 over Canoe Creek Bridge – C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through late 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4.

C.R. 4, between Byrneville and Bratt, will be closed through late 2024 as crews replace the Canoe Creek bridge. Traffic is directed through a 5.6-mile detour using Bratt Road to Pine Barren Road, then back to C.R. 4. State Road (S. R.) 289 (North 9th Avenue) Routine Utility Maintenance from East LaRua Street to East Jackson Street – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for manhole repairs.

Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for manhole repairs. S. R. 289 (North 9th Avenue) Routine Utility Maintenance from East Desoto Street to East Strong Street – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for manhole repairs.

Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for manhole repairs. S. R. 289 (North 9th Avenue) Routine Utility Maintenance from East Jordan Street to East Moreno Street – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, July 23 through Wednesday, July 31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for manhole repairs.

Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, July 23 through Wednesday, July 31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for manhole repairs. S.R. 291 (North Davis Street) Routine Utility Maintenance from East Cervantes Street to East La Rua Street – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for manhole repairs.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 89 Resurfacing, from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 as crews perform paving operations.

Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures, between S.R .87 and C.R. 178, Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 as crews perform paving operations. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, July 21, through Friday, July 26, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.