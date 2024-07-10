Scammers Targeting Owners Of Lost Pets, Claiming To Be Escambia Shelter

There is a new scam targeting people that have lost a pet in Escambia County.

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare says they have received reports of fraudulent text and social media messages from persons claiming to represent Animal Welfare staff. These messages are being targeted to citizens with lost pets, claiming their pet has been brought to the shelter and asking for a Google verification code to retrieve the pet. The department says the messages are not legitimate and are not associated with Escambia County and the Department of Animal Welfare.

If animal control officers locate a missing pet in Escambia County, the owner will be notified by phone, email or a letter. Staff will ask the owner to visit the shelter in person to verify ownership. Animal Welfare staff will never ask for funds to be sent digitally to redeem a pet or access to a personal item. Redemption fees will be calculated at the time of redemption and paid in person.

If your pet is missing,heck 24petconnect.com under your zip code and the “Escambia County Florida Animal Services” location. Visit the shelter in person to identify your missing pet. The shelter is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive and open Monday toFriday, noon to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until4 p.m.