Robert ‘Bo’ Eldridge Bartley

July 29, 2024

Robert “Bo” Eldridge Bartley, 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday afternoon, July 28, 2024.

Robert was born January 8, 1937, to Ernest and Ruby Bartley in Walnut Hill, FL.  He grew up there and attended Ernest Ward School.  Following High School graduation, he joined the Army National Guard for eight years.

In 1958, he married his High School sweetheart, Nina Brown and moved to Pensacola, FL for six years.  They had a son, Scott, in 1962 and soon moved back to Walnut Hill where they spent 64 years married to each other.

Robert worked at NADEP on NAS Pensacola as a Soldering Training Specialist from 1957 to 1992.  He loved helping people with a wide variety of needs, always serving others first.  Everyone who knew Robert, loved him and his gentle, kind nature and servant’s heart. He was very active in his church, serving in many capacities, including Sunday School Teacher and Deacon for many years.  He also enjoyed working with stained glass.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Bartley and his father, Ernest Bartley.  He is survived by his wife, Nina Bartley, son, Scott (Brenda) Bartley of Pensacola, and sister, Faye Franklin of Atmore, AL.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel in Atmore, AL on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Greg Sellers, Pastor Roy Chewning, Pastor Jesse Wood and Pastor Tim Hawsey officiating.  Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send your donations in memory of Robert to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Samaritan’s Purse.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

