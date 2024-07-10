Update: Body Recovered After Man Jumps From I-10 Blackwater River Bridge

UPDATE FROM FHP: The body of a male subject has just been located and recovered. This is still early stages of the investigation.

Traffic was delayed Wednesday afternoon on I-10 over the Blackwater River bridge near Bagdad in Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a trooper rolled up on a vehicle stopped with flashers on at the I-10 westbound bridge about 2:15 p.m. Troopers said it appeared the driver intentionally struck the bridge before jumping off the bridge into the water.

Multiple witnesses told FHP that a black male about 30-years-old got out of the vehicle and jumped off the bridge. Multiple agencies responded and began searching for the man.

The search had turned into a recovery operation as of 3:15 p.m. Traffic was backed up both east and westbound on I-10 in the area.

Additional information was not released.

Pictured: A traffic camera image shows the I-10 bridge over the Blackwater River Wednesday afternoon.