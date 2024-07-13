Over 21,000 Ballots Mailed For August Primary, Not All Escambia Voters Eligible

Over 21,000 ballots for the August 2024 Primary Election were mailed to voters Friday, according to Supervisor of Elections Robert D. Bender. Ballots for military and overseas voters were sent on July 3. With postage increasing on Sunday, July 14, elections staff worked tirelessly over the last week to ensure these ballots would be in the mail this week.

To request a vote-by-mail ballot, visit EscambiaVotes.gov/vote-by-mail or call (850) 595-3900. The request deadline is August 8. Due to a change in Florida law, all vote-by-mail requests were cleared December 31, 2022, and you must renew your vote-by-mail request each election cycle. Visit EscambiaVotes.gov/am-i-registered to see if you have a vote-by-mail request on file or to check your registration status.

All registered Republican and Democratic voters are eligible to vote in at least one contest due to their U.S. Senate primary. As a result of Florida’s closed primary system and Escambia County’s single-member districts, Bender said not all registered voters in Escambia County are eligible to receive a ballot in the 2024 primary election. Voters in County Commission District 2 precincts with no party affiliation or those registered in a minor party are impacted. This means nearly 9,500 of Escambia County’s 206,000 registered voters in the following precincts will not be issued a ballot in precincts

1, 3, 15, 24, 32, 54, 61, 67, 71, 75, 77, 80, 82, 83, 99, and 104.

The deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation before the August 20 Primary Election is July 22.

Early Voting will begin on August 10 and run through August 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at 10 area locations. A

Pictured: Vote-by-mail ballots were mailed Friday to over 21,000 Escambia County voters. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.