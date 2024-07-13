Over 21,000 Ballots Mailed For August Primary, Not All Escambia Voters Eligible

July 13, 2024

Over 21,000 ballots for the August 2024 Primary Election were mailed to voters Friday, according to Supervisor of Elections Robert D. Bender. Ballots for military and overseas voters were sent on July 3. With postage increasing on Sunday, July 14, elections staff worked tirelessly over the last week to ensure these ballots would be in the mail this week.

To request a vote-by-mail ballot, visit EscambiaVotes.gov/vote-by-mail or call (850) 595-3900. The request deadline is August 8. Due to a change in Florida law, all vote-by-mail requests were cleared December 31, 2022, and you must renew your vote-by-mail request each election cycle. Visit EscambiaVotes.gov/am-i-registered to see if you have a vote-by-mail request on file or to check your registration status.

All registered Republican and Democratic voters are eligible to vote in at least one contest due to their U.S. Senate primary. As a result of Florida’s closed primary system and Escambia County’s single-member districts, Bender said not all registered voters in Escambia County are eligible to receive a ballot in the 2024 primary election. Voters in County Commission District 2 precincts with no party affiliation or those registered in a minor party are impacted. This means nearly 9,500 of Escambia County’s 206,000 registered voters in the following precincts will not be issued a ballot in precincts

  • 1, 3, 15, 24, 32, 54, 61, 67, 71, 75, 77, 80, 82, 83, 99, and 104.

The deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation before the August 20 Primary Election is July 22.

Early Voting will begin on August 10 and run through August 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at 10 area locations. A

Pictured: Vote-by-mail ballots were mailed Friday to over 21,000 Escambia County voters. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 