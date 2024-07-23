New Name, Same Fish: Largemouth Bass Are Now Florida Bass

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says genetics studies confirmed what many anglers and biologists have believed for a long time – Florida bass are special.

Florida’s most popular freshwater game fish has a new name. The American Fisheries Society established the Florida bass as a separate species from the largemouth bass. This means that in most of Florida what was known as a largemouth bass is now called a Florida bass.

The name change will affect how the fish is referred to in regulations and other communications. However, it will not affect anglers fishing for this iconic freshwater sport fish.

According to the recent research publication by Yale University, the study used advanced genetic analysis and determined Florida bass to be its own species. The research also identified the range of Florida bass to be larger than once believed, including not only Florida, but also parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

The scientific names of these two bass also changed. Largemouth bass, previously Micropterus salmoides, is now the scientific name for Florida bass. Largemouth bass are now Micropterus nigricans.