Molino Man Charged With Throwing Object, Breaking Windshield Of Passing Car

A Molino man was charged with allegedly throwing something at a passing vehicle on Pine Forest Road, breaking a windshield.

Dennis Edward Edmonson, 42, was charged with felony deadly missiles and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

A driver told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he was driving north in the 7000 block of Pine Forest Road, just south of Five Flags Speedway, when he saw a man later identified as Edwards standing with his bicycle on the side of the road. The man said Edmonson lifted his arm in a throwing motion, and something made a loud bang as hit and shattered his windshield.

The man pulled over on the side of the road, and Edmonson began yelling and advancing toward him, an arrest report states. The man drove away and called law enforcement.

Deputies later located Edmonson standing by his bicycle, wearing the same clothing as described by the victim, according to report.

“Edmonson appeared to be under the influence of narcotics,” the deputy wrote in his report.

Damage to the Toyota Camry was estimated at $500.

Edmonson remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $11,000.