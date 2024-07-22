M-Braves Sweep Blue Wahoos

written by Bill Vilona

The weather broke favorably all weekend for the Blue Wahoos.

That became the best fortune of a rough return home.

The Mississippi Braves completed a three-game sweep Sunday, erupting with four runs in the 11th inning for a 5-1 win that included a pair of unwelcome records in Pensacola’s first homestand in 16 days at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

They struck out 22 times, surpassing the Blue Wahoos franchise record of 20 whiffs, which occurred twice – the last time in 2021.

A crowd of 4,737, just shy of a third consecutive capacity crowd at Blue Wahoos Stadium, watched the M-Braves righthander Drue Hackenberg – the Atlanta Braves’ second round draft pick in 2023 — produce his best professional outing. He struck out 16 of the 25 batters he faced, allowing just three hits and no walks in seven innings.

It was two strikeouts shy of the Southern League record set in 1979 by former long-time major league veteran Mike Boddicker. Hackenberg’s 16 Ks marked the most strikeouts against the Blue Wahoos by an opposing starter in franchise history.

Hackenberg, whose brother, Christian, was a former Penn State star quarterback who played in the NFL, and another older brother, Adam, is now in Triple-A with the Chicago Cubs organization, threw 67 strikes in 90 pitches.

Sunday’s game became a pitching-defense duel. Blue Wahoos starter Adam Laskey had a quality outing with five hits allowed in five innings with six strikeouts and no walks. The next four relievers who followed all put up zeroes.

But a familiar malady was the Blue Wahoos’ inability to get run production.

After the M-Braves scored a first-inning on a double by Cal Conley and Justin Dean’s single, Laskey got out of the inning with a double play and then did not allow two base runners in any inning the rest of his day.

The Blue Wahoos’ best inning at the plate occurred in the third. Sean Roby led off with a single. Dalvy Rosario followed with a single and Jacob Berry drove home Roby with his single. Berry had two of the Blue Wahoos’ five hits in the game.

Austin Roberts gave the Blue Wahoos a chance to win in walkoff style after recording two strong scoreless innings. When that didn’t work out in the ninth, the Blue Wahoos failed to deliver in the 10th with placement runner Zach Zubia stranded on third base with two outs.

In the 11th, the M-Braves scored their go-ahead run on a stolen base and wild pitch from reliever Matt Pushard. And then, M-Braves designated hitter Tyler Tolve followed with a three-run blast off Pushard to provide the insurance runs.

The Blue Wahoos (49-40) will now turn attention to their next home series, a six-game set against the Biloxi Shuckers who have the best second-half record in the Southern League.

Despite the sweep, however, the Blue Wahoos had the weather break in their favor each of three days after morning and early afternoon thunderstorms gave way to sunshine and calm conditions.

Sunday’s game featured “Dino Day” with costume and dinosaur figures throughout the ballpark.

WHAT’S NEXT?

WHO: Biloxi Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Tuesday through Sunday (July 28).

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium