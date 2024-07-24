Lura Mae Thomas

Lura Mae Thomas, 91, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away on July 21, 2024. She is now at peace and resting in the arms of her Savior.

Lura was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on June 21, 1933, to Robert Nathan Thompson and Grace Seale Thompson.

Lura lived life to the fullest. She loved bling, red and gaudy jewelry. She loved people and always wanted those around her to be happy and have a good time.

She loved her church families. For years she served as the door greeter at Harvest Christian Center and in recent years was the greeter at Calvary Way Full Gospel Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Grace Thompson, husband Malcolm Thomas Sr; her brother Robert Thompson Jr; her sister Elsie Haddox; two of her sons Jackie Thomas and Robert Otis Thomas.

She is survived by sons Malcolm Thomas (Sandra); and John Thomas (Lois). 8 grandchildren: Rhonda Fleming (Durward), Rebekah Shamburger (Jeremy); Jackie Thomas Jr (Rachel), Laura White (Lee), Tara Johns (James), Robert Thomas Jr (Collyn), Nathan Thomas (Crystal), Charles Thomas (Christina). 19 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers are Jackie Thomas Jr, Robert Thomas Jr, Nathan Thomas, Charles Thomas, Durward Fleming and Jeremy Shamburger.

Visitation will be at 10:00am to 11:00am Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Harvest Christian Center in Cantonment, Florida. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am. Officiating will be Pastor John Whitaker.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.