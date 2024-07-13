Hot And Humid, A Few Afternoon Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.