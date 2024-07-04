Highway 168 Bridge Near Bratt Closed After Failed Inspection

A North Escambia bridge was abruptly closed Wednesday afternoon after it failed a state inspection.

The Highway 168 bridge over Hobbs Branch, about three-quarters of a mile east of Pine Barren Road near Bratt, is expected to be closed about 90 days for repairs, according to Escambia County officials.

The short wood bridge with a concrete deck was built in 1965.

When NorthEscambia.com photographed the bridge late Wednesday afternoon, it was obvious that at least one wooden support was extremely deteriorated and almost completely broken in two.

Highway 168 and the bridge have served as a vital link between Bratt and Century since the closure of an 81-year-old Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek in July 2023. It is currently estimated that the new Highway 4 bridge will reopen in late July. While not the “official” detour, many local residents have been using Highway 168 as a detour for Highway 4.

Now, Bratt Road Bratt to Byrneville is the detour for both Highway 4 and Highway 168. Drivers from Highway 168 will also use Pine Barren Road to the west and Raines Road to the east to reach Bratt Road.

Wednesday night, just hours after the Highway 168 bridge closed, a driver missed a sharp curve on the Bratt Road detour and plunged into a deep ravine.

Average daily traffic in 2021 was 550 vehicles per day on the Highway 168 bridge. However, traffic is likely significantly higher now the closure of the Highway 4 bridge for replacement.

Pictured: The Highway 168 bridge over Hobbs Branch late Wednesday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.