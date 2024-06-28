Highway 4 Bridge Replacement Project Approaching Completion

Escambia County is estimating that a new bridge over Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek, about halfway between Byrneville and Bratt, will open in late July.

The new bridge will replace an 81-year-old structure that was closed in July 2023 for replacement.

The project includes drainage improvements and reconstruction of the roadway approaching the bridge. This will include milling and resurfacing the pavement, widening travel lanes, and placing new signage and pavement markings.

The state budget included $3,837,105 to replace the structurally deficient bridge. The bridge and roadway are owned by Escambia County, but the work was done under a locally funded agreement with FDOT.

Pictured: The new bridge over Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek is nearing completion. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.