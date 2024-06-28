Highway 4 Bridge Replacement Project Approaching Completion

June 28, 2024

Escambia County is estimating that a new bridge over Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek, about halfway between Byrneville and Bratt, will open in late July.

The new bridge will replace an 81-year-old structure that was closed in July 2023 for replacement.

The project includes drainage improvements and reconstruction of the roadway approaching the bridge. This will include milling and resurfacing the pavement, widening travel lanes, and placing new signage and pavement markings.

The state budget included $3,837,105 to replace the structurally deficient bridge.  The bridge and roadway are owned by Escambia County, but the work was done under a locally funded agreement with FDOT.

Pictured: The new bridge over Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek is nearing completion. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 