Hank’s Furniture to Pay $110K In EEOC Religious Discrimination Lawsuit

Hank’s Furniture, Inc. will pay $110,000 and furnish other relief to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) over and incident at nationwide retailer’s store in Pensacola.

According to the lawsuit, a former assistant manager at Hanks on Davis Highway notified the company that her religious beliefs prevented her from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Rather than discuss the employee’s religious beliefs to determine the feasibility of an accommodation, management ignored accommodation requests then summarily denied the employee’s requests and attempted to dispute the validity of her sincerely-held religious beliefs, the EEOC said.

The commission said the alleged conduct violated a prohibition on religious discrimination, which requires an employer to accommodate an employee’s sincerely held religious beliefs if the employer knows or suspects the beliefs conflict with an employer requirement, and there is no undue burden on the employer.

Under the three-year decree settling the case, Hank’s will also adopt and implement a written policy assuring employees the retaler will interpret religious accommodation requests broadly based on EEOC guidance and will accommodate religious beliefs that do not put an undue burden on the company. Additionally, decision makers, managers and employees will receive updated training about religious accommodation and anti-discrimination provisions.