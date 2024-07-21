Good Chance of Scattered Showers And Storms Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.