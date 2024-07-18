FWC Removes 14 Boaters For Boating Under The Influence During Blue Angels Air Show

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they removed 14 boaters suspected of boat of the influence during the four days of the Pensacola Beach Air Show.

FWC als said despite the substantial numbers of vessels in the water, only two minor boating incidents were reported and there no significant or fatal boating accidents occurred over the course of the event.

“Blue Angels Weekend is a much-anticipated tradition for so many people in our area,” said Maj. Robby Creech, FWC Northwest regional commander. “I am proud of the dedication and commitment shown by the officers in our region, our local law enforcement partners and FWC officers from outside our area who volunteered to take time away from their lives and their family to travel here to protect the boating public and provide a safe environment for everyone to enjoy. That’s really what it’s is all about.”