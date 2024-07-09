Flomaton Woman Charged With Leading Atmore Police On High Speed Chase

A Flomaton woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading Atmore Police on a high speed chase.

The Atmore Police Department was notified of a reckless vehicle traveling from Canoe toward Atmore with occupant of the vehicle arguing. One of the responding officers observed the vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of Highway 31 and Medical Park Drive. The officer initiated a traffic stop.

APD said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 33-year-old Kiauna Shanne Grice of Flomaton, pulled into a gas station at the intersection and then headed back east toward Canoe on Highway 31, reaching speeds in excess of 90 mph.

Grice was charged with felony attempting to elude a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Grice had digital scales and also had a suspended driver license.

She was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton.