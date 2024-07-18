Escambia School Board Buys 36 Acres For $3.9 Million For New Beulah School

The Escambia County School Board has approved the purchase of property in Beulah for a new school for nearly $4 million.

The 36-acre tract is bordered by Mobile Highway, Beulah School Road and Helms Road.

The board approved purchasing the property from James Frank and Cornelia Sue Higdon for $3.9 million. It is located less than a mile from the current Beulah Elementary School and about two miles from Beulah Middle School.

Escambia School Superintendent Keith Leonard said it has not yet been determined which grades might be served by a new school on the site., but it will alleviate crowding at other schools in the area.

There are 900 students at Beulah Elementary School with a multitude of portables.

The school board will discuss plans for the new school at a meeting in August, and Leonard hopes that plans will be ready in about six months with construction possibly starting in about a year.

NorthEscambaia.com graphic.