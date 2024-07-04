Driver On Bratt Bridge Detour Route Plunges 25 Feet Down Into Ravine

A driver who said she was taking a bridge detour route for the first time missed a curve and plunged about 25 feet down into a ravine Wednesday night in Bratt.

The adult female on her way to work told officials that she was taking the Highway 168 detour route along Bratt Road when she missed a 90-degree curve. Her vehicle left the roadway in a 90-degree curve in the 8600 block of Bratt Road. That is east of Vaughn Road at the Escambia River Electric Cooperative Bratt Substation.

The eastbound vehicle left the roadway, missed several large trees, and plunged into the deep ravine about 10:30 p.m. The woman was able to exit the vehicle on her own.

She refused medical transport by Escambia County EMS.

The woman told officials that she normally travels Highway 168 to work but took the detour on Bratt road for the first time Wednesday night after a Highway 168 bridge was closed Wednesday afternoon after a failed inspection.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Walnut Hill and Century stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.