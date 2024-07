Driver’s License, Tag, Tax Collector Services This Week In Walnut Hill, Century

Driver’s license and other tax collector services will be available in Walnut Hill and Century this week.

The Escambia County Tax Collector will be at the:

Walnut Hill Community Center on Wednesday, July 17 from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Billy G. Ward Courthouse in Century on Thursday, July 18 from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Mobile Licensing and Identification Office (MILO) is a fully functional tax collector office on wheels, offering a range of services. The mobile unit provides a convenient method to renew a driver license, obtain a replacement driver license, conversion/reciprocation of out-of-state license, change a name or address on a current driver license or identification card, and get a first-time identification card. In addition to licensing services, the mobile unit also provides an opportunity to renew or replace a vehicle registration, receive a parking placard, transfer a title, pay property taxes, and apply for a business tax receipt. Written and driving tests are not available from the MILO unit.

The Walnut Hill Community Center, also known as the “Ruritan Building”, is at 7850 Highway 97, just north of Ernest Ward Middle School and the fire department.

Pictured: The Escambia Tax Collector’s MILO at the Walnut Hill Community Center on June 11. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.