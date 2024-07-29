Deniece Lei Dye

, 63, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away on July 27, 2024. She was born in Hawthorne, California on August 14, 2024 to Dale and Ilaree Specht. She was married to Larry Dye for 26 years. She worked as an accountant for Santino’s, and Groovin-Noovin’s Stores. She had a passion for Life, Family and Travels.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Dale and Ilaree Specht, and her sister, Michelle Specht. She is survived by her sons, Brian Hedden, Chris (Brandy) Hedden, Tim Hedden; bonus sons, Joe (Vara) Dye, Chuck (Casey) Hedden; granddaughters, Airiana Hedden, Camryn Hedden and Nora Hedden; brother, Harlan (Glenda) Specht.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 5, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, Florida 32533. Visitation will be prior to service at 1:30 p.m. Event room will follow visitation from 3-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donate to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or The American Cancer Society.