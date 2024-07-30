Delayed By Weather: Highway 4 Bridge Now Expected To Be Completed In September

The Florida Department of Transportation has notified Escambia County that completion of the Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek has been delayed due to weather.

The estimated completion date for the nearly $4 million bridge is now September 1, an Escambia County official said Monday.

The new bridge will replace an 81-year-old structure that was closed on July 10, 2023. At that time, it was estimated it would take 330 days to complete the project and reopen the bridg by early June 2024.

The project includes drainage improvements and reconstruction of the roadway approaching the bridge. This will include milling and resurfacing the pavement, widening travel lanes, and placing new signage and pavement markings.

The state budget included $3,837,105 to replace the structurally deficient bridge. The bridge and roadway are owned by Escambia County, but the work is being done under a locally funded agreement with FDOT.

Traffic remains detoured along Pine Barren and Bratt roads during construction.

Pictured: The Highway 4 bridge over Canoe Creek late Monday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.