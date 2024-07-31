Century Highway 29 Construction Zone Traffic Shift Set For Thursday

After several delays, an anticipated traffic shift in a Highway 29 construction zone in Century is apparently on track to happen Thursday.

The Florida Department of Transpiration said traffic on North Century Boulevard will be shifted to the southbound travel lanes, between Rudolph Street and Green Street, beginning Thursday, August 1. One travel lane in each direction will be open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes.

The traffic shift is expected to remain in place through the summer. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

The work is part of a $4.7 million safety project to resurface Highway 29. The Project includes a major reconstruction and realignment of Highway 29 from just south of East Highway 4 to the Alabama state line. FDOT will also upgrade traffic signals, drainage structures, pavement markings, and driveways, while also improving curb ramps and sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

FDOT previously announced the shift would take place on July 15, then July 25, then August 1.

The project is estimated to be completed in late 2024.

Pictured: New lanes on North Century Boulevard as seen Tuesday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.