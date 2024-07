Cantonment Improvement Committee Volunteers On Cantonment Habitat Home Build

Several members of the Cantonment Improvement Committee volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Cantonment.

They worked on a house project in the 200 block of Ellington Street.

To learn about volunteer opportunities with Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, click here and select the “Volunteer” option.

