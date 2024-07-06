Bridge Jumping Suspects Facing Murder Charges After Drive-by Shooting Suspect Dies

Two suspects that jumped off the Highway 90 bridge over Escambia Bay following a June 24 drive-by shooting will now face murder charges after the 70-year-old victim died.

Family members identified the victim Wednesday to our news partners at WEAR 3 as lifelong Pensacola resident Myra Hayes.

“Myra was a very gentle, sweet person who never had a bad word to say about anyone. She loved everyone’s kids, she loved sitting outside and relaxing. She never met a stranger. She wouldn’t harm not even a fly. We are truly going to miss her. She was our precious gem and she didn’t deserve death. Keep our family in prayer,” the family said in a statement to WEAR.

The attempted murder charges for 19-year-olds Jaquaris Ethridge and Terrance Gross Jr. were upgraded to first-degree premeditated murder.

Following the drive-by shooting on Erress Boulevard, the three suspects led authorities on a chase that ended with a PIT maneuver on the Highway 90 bridge just past Scenic Highway. The three suspects — Ethridge, Gross Jr. and 22-year-old Trevion Moton — exited the car and jumped off the bridge.

Morton died after jumping and missing the water. Etheridge was arrested that night, and Gross, Jr. was arrested in Texas, near the US-Mexico border.

Etheridge is in the Escambia County Jail without bond, while Gross. Jr. awaits extradition back from Texas.