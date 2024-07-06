Beryl Takes Aim At Texas, Bringing Rip Currents, Coastal Flooding To NW Florida

Hurricane Beryl will pose a threat to southern Texas , according to the National Hurricane Center.

Beryl is not forecast to be a direct threat to the inland North Escambia area. Along the northern Gulf Coast, Beryl will bring dangerous rip currents, beach erosion and into the weekend.

There is a Coastal Flood Advisory and High Rip Current Risk in effect for Northwest Florida Minor coastal flooding through Sunday night.

The latest information on Beryl is in the graphics from the National Hurricane Center on this page.