Bennie Melvin Malone

Bennie Melvin Malone, age 92, passed away on July 18, 2024. He graduated from Century High School and worked at Saint Regis for over 40 years. He was a devoted Christian who loved fishing, gardening, and traveling.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Joyce Mitchell Malone; parents, James Malone and Della Cofield Malone; and his siblings, Gene (Ann) Malone, John Henry Malone, Grady Malone, and Jennie Malone.

Bennie is survived by his daughters, Brenda Mihalik and Kaye Ashby; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; brothers, “L.B.” (Alice) Malone and Jimmy (Hilda) Malone; and sister, Betty Jo (Clark) Childress.

Funeral Services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.