Barbara Ann Mathis Thomas

Our momma, Barbara Ann Mathis Thomas, 71, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2024, surrounded by her family, after a two-year battle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Robert Thomas; her parents, D. Earnest and Blanche Mathis; her brothers, Joe and David Mathis; her daughter, Tiffany Johnson; her grandson, Noah Johns; and her nephew, Joe-Joe Mathis.

Barbara is survived by her children, Patricia “Tinker” (Pete), Earnest (Jennifer), Kimberly (Tim), Tara (James), Robert (Collyn), Nathan (Crystal), Joanna, Mechelle, Robin, and Johnna (Joe); her sister and best friend, Katie Mathis; her nieces, Janet and Karen; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Our family would like to express our sincerest gratitude to her Oncologist, Dr. Brown, and his amazing team and her hospice team. We appreciate everything you did for our momma.

Scooter done Scooted her last Scoot!

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Clear Springs Cemetery, Robertsdale, Alabama.

