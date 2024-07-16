Atmore Man, Century Woman Arrested During Suspicious Vehicle Investigation

An Atmore man and a Century woman were arrested during a suspicious vehicle investigation in Atmore.

About 12:30 a.m. Monday, an Atmore Police Officer on routine patrol observed a suspicious vehicle behind the Tavern on Highway 31.

As the officer approached the vehicle, he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a male, later as 37-year old Matthew Edward Thomas of Atmore, began walking away, according to Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann. The officer reported that Thomas tossed a plastic bag as he walked way and detained Thomas.

The officer also detained the vehicle’s passenger, 28-year-old Kelsey Alanna Taylor of Century.

Atmore Police said the plastic bag allegedly tossed by Thomas contained 15-grams of crystal methamphetamine, and two grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and a clear glass pass with meth residue were located in the vehicle.

Thomas was charged with unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana II and tampering with physical evidence. He was booked into jail with without bond.

Taylor was transported to the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center to await extradition to Escambia County, Florida, on an outstanding probation violation warrant.