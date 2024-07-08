Eight Critically Injured When Pickup Overturns Near Walnut Hill; Six Children Ejected From Truck Bed

July 7, 2024

Eight people, including six children, were critically injured in a single vehicle pickup truck rollover crash Sunday afternoon near Walnut Hill.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on O.C. Phillips Road, off Highway 97A, about seven miles from Walnut Hill.

The driver of a Nissan Frontier pickup truck left the paved portion of O.C. Phillips Road and lost control as they continued westbound on the dirt roadway. The pickup truck collide with the embankment nad overturned, coming to rest on its side, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver, a 37-year old female from Walnut Hill, and front passenger, a 47-year old female  from Walnut Hill were both critically injured.

Authorities said six children ages 3-14, were riding in the bed of the pickup and were ejected when it overturned. All six were critically injured.

For more photos, click here.

The children were girls ages 3, 4, 8, and 11, and boys ages 10 and 14.

Several of the victims were airlifted in three medical helicopters, and the remainder were transported by four responding Escambia County EMS ambulances.  All were transported as a “trauma alerts” to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s also reponded.

Any charges against the driver are pending from FHP as their investigating continues.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.


Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 