Eight Critically Injured When Pickup Overturns Near Walnut Hill; Six Children Ejected From Truck Bed

Eight people, including six children, were critically injured in a single vehicle pickup truck rollover crash Sunday afternoon near Walnut Hill.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on O.C. Phillips Road, off Highway 97A, about seven miles from Walnut Hill.

The driver of a Nissan Frontier pickup truck left the paved portion of O.C. Phillips Road and lost control as they continued westbound on the dirt roadway. The pickup truck collide with the embankment nad overturned, coming to rest on its side, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver, a 37-year old female from Walnut Hill, and front passenger, a 47-year old female from Walnut Hill were both critically injured.

Authorities said six children ages 3-14, were riding in the bed of the pickup and were ejected when it overturned. All six were critically injured.

For more photos, click here.

The children were girls ages 3, 4, 8, and 11, and boys ages 10 and 14.

Several of the victims were airlifted in three medical helicopters, and the remainder were transported by four responding Escambia County EMS ambulances. All were transported as a “trauma alerts” to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s also reponded.

Any charges against the driver are pending from FHP as their investigating continues.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



